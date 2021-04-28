Schiff on Giuliani Raid: ‘I’m Delighted’ He Is Being Treated ‘Equally Under the Law’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” he was “delighted” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment was searched by the FBI.

Federal investigators reportedly seized Giuliani’s electronic devices.

Schiff said, “What’s disturbing to me is, if there’s probable cause to believe there’s evidence of a crime at the Giuliani’s business or home last year and Bill Barr’s Justice Department wouldn’t do anything about it, it’s another indication of politicization at the very top of the Justice Department. We know that other decisions on sentencing, for example, with Roger Stone or even dismissing whole cases against Mike Flynn, were made on the basis of politics by Bill Barr. This appears to be yet another example.”

He continued, “I’m delighted to see that under the new leadership of that department, decisions will once again be made equally under the law. Everyone will be treated the same under the law. No one will be given a pass. No one will be pursued for political reasons. I think Merrick Garland has the exactly right background for that approach. ”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace asked, “Do you have questions of what might have been quashed under Barr in terms of other investigations?”

Schiff said, “Certainly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN