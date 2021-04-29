FNC’s Wallace: Biden’s Speech ‘Popular’– People ‘Now Feel More Trusting’ of Government

Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace said Wednesday night on his network’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s speech will be “popular” because after the coronavirus pandemic, people “now feel more trusting and more in need of government.”

Wallace said, “I think this is going to be a popular speech with the American public. He offered a lot of stuff. Four trillion will buy a lot of stuff from millions of jobs to child care to community health centers, all kinds of stuff, community colleges. And the other thing that’s pretty popular is he said: You’re not going to have to pay for it. Big corporations are going to pay for it. People making more than $400,000 are going to pay for it, but the vast majority of people watching tonight aren’t. So, offering a lot of stuff and saying you aren’t going to have to pay for it is pretty popular.”

He added, “I think they’ve made a calculation that after COVID, that people have come to have a different feeling about government — that they now feel more trusting and more in need of government. And so, where this might have turned a lot of people off —and probably still will— they believe the majority of people are going to say: the government’s here, and they’re here to help.”

