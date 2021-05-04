Fauci: We Are at the ‘Bottom of the Sixth Inning’ in the Fight Against Coronavirus

National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that America is at the “bottom of the sixth inning” in the fight against COVID-19.

Blitzer said, “You and I are Major League Baseball fans. What inning are we in as far as this coronavirus pandemic is concerned?”

Fauci said, “Well, you know we’re at least halfway through.”

He continued, “I’m not trying to be overly enthusiastic about what’s going on vis-à-vis the vaccine program, which is so successful. But we really have to not to declare victory prematurely. We are in the late innings, but it is not over. That is what we have to make people appreciate. We’re going in the right direction. We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. But now is not a time to declare victory. It’s a time to get more and more people vaccinated, just the way the president said today. We want to get to that goal. It’s a doable goal, and I believe we’ll get there.”

Blitzer said, “So you think the seventh inning, eighth inning, what are inning are you talking about?

Fauci said, “How about the bottom of the sixth?”

Blitzer said, “I’ll go with the bottom of the sixth that’s not too bad.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN