Padilla: ‘Increasingly Clear’ among Dems We Might Not Have Free and Fair Elections without For the People Act

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) stated that it’s “increasingly clear” among Democrats that if they don’t pass the For the People Act, there may never be another free and fair election in America.

Host Joy Reid asked, “Do you think that your fellow Democratic colleagues understand that if they don’t pass this bill we may never get another free and fair election again? Does Joe Manchin — do they — do Democrats understand that?”

Padilla responded, “I think that’s increasingly clear, absolutely. A lot of issues that we’re passionate about, that, as President Johnson once upon said, voting rights is the right that protects all other rights. If our democracy, the bedrock of our democracy is undermined, we’re in a whole world of hurt, and that’s what we’re fighting for with S. 1.”

