McConnell: Biden Pressured Israel for ‘Premature Cease-Fire’ Because ‘Half the Democrats Are Hostile to Israel’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that “at least half the Democrats are hostile to Israel,” the other half are “afraid” of those hostile to Israel, and this is demonstrated by “the pressure the president’s put on the Israelis” for the “premature cease-fire” that has been announced.

McConnell said, [relevant remarks begin around 7:10] “I think at least half the Democrats are hostile to Israel, the rest of them are afraid of those who are hostile to Israel. And you see that reflected in the pressure the president’s put on the Israelis for a premature cease-fire, which, I gather, has just been announced. I think it’s important to remember, Israel is up against a terrorist organization. Hamas does not represent Palestinians. It’s a terrorist organization, lobbing shells onto civilians in Israel. Israel, on the other hand, listen to this, will call up people in a building they’re going to hit and say, please get out of the building, we don’t want to kill you, but we’re going to take out the building. There’s no moral equivalency between Hamas and Israel.”

