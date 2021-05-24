CNN’s Cuomo: Trump and Allies Pushed COVID Lab Theory ‘Because the More Wrong China Is, the Less Wrong Trump Was’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo argued that while it’s fair to question the origins of COVID-19 former President Donald Trump and his allies have pushed the theory that the virus originated in a lab “Because the more wrong China is, the less wrong Trump was.”

Cuomo began by saying that there are “legitimate questions” on how the virus originated, “But it’s how people are exploiting the unknown to forward B.S. that we have to expose.”

After discussing new evidence about lab workers in Wuhan falling ill in November 2019 and saying that it’s not known what the workers were sickened with, Cuomo stated that “Trump and co. have been pushing” the lab origin theory for over a year, and “the reason that they’re pushing it is because they want to forget who failed to stop it here, okay? That’s the interest. Because, remember, Trump was all about the love when it came to China and how they were dealing with COVID, until COVID started to hurt him at home and until the big lie, which really started with the fact that the pandemic was a hoax, hold on, that that’s what this was about. That’s why there’s this curiosity. Because the more wrong China is, the less wrong Trump was. That’s the theory.”

He later added that EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak might have had “skin in the game” to deny the lab origin theory since his organization funded coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

