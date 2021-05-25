CNN’s Cuomo: Democrats ‘Not Where the Antisemitism Is Coming From’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo argued that it’s an “ugly tactic” for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to say rising antisemitism in the Democratic Party is being ignored by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Because “This is not about Pelosi and the Democrats. That’s not where the antisemitism is coming from.”

Cuomo said that McCarthy is still ending up in the same place as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), “which is, you use any ugly tactic you can to blame something bad on Democrats. ‘At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats,’ true, ‘antisemitism is on the rise[,]’ true. But where does he say it’s on the rise? ‘[I]n the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.’ … This is not about Pelosi and the Democrats. That’s not where the antisemitism is coming from. But that’s what he says.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett