Ron Johnson Demands ‘Honest and Complete Answers’ from Fauci, NIH Director Regarding Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

Tuesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacted to recent revelations that suggest COVID-19 may have originated from a lab in Wuhan, China, a theory immediately shot down by the media and so-called health experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2020.

Johnson said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that the GOP wants “honest and complete answers” from Fauci and National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins about the possible origins of the virus.

“The evidence of the creation of this in a lab or the leaking … from a lab has been hidden in plain sight for literally months, but the mainstream media just won’t pick up the story. And unfortunately, Dr. Fauci poo-pooed it, dismissed it, and ridiculed it. And so I think a group of senators and Mike Gallagher as well in the House, we want honest and complete answers from Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins.”

Johnson also wondered why Fauci was “dismissive” of the theory previously, which he noted resulted in Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) being vilified by the media.

“[Fauci] is finally being honest, but he was dismissive a year ago. And you have to ask yourself why,” Johnson stated. “You know, why was he so dismissive of something that was really pretty obvious, and you also have to ask the media why did they vilify people like Senator Cotton who came out and, again, just relayed what was an obvious truth that this was certainly a possibility.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent