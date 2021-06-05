Brooks: I’m ‘Dubious’ Harris Can Do Much on Immigration, Seems Biden Just Wants to Increase ‘Public Pressure’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks expressed skepticism that Vice President Kamala Harris can actually accomplish much on the various issues, like immigration, that President Joe Biden has put her in charge of, and the only reason he can think of for why she’s in charge of these issues is “to turn up the public pressure on all of them.”

Brooks said, “I’m dubious that she can do much. She doesn’t actually have much power over the border, as her aides have made clear. The odds stacked against some of the voting rights things in the Congress are pretty high. She doesn’t have much control over this, what’s going on in the states. The only thing I can think of for why she’s agreed to take these assignments and why the administration wants her to do it is they want to turn up the public pressure on all of them. I don’t think she has much control over what happens in state or federal legislatures. But she can turn on the public pressure and try to change public opinion.”

