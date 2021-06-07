Liz Cheney: ‘Inexcusable’ McCarthy ‘Embracing’ Trump After January 6

During an interview with David Axelrod’s “The Axe Files” podcast, Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) discussed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) visiting former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Cheney called the move by McCarthy “inexcusable” during a portion of the interview highlighted Monday on CNN’s “At This Hour.”

Cheney said, “As I said, I think what Donald Trump did is the most dangerous thing, the most egregious violation of an oath of office of any president in our history. And so the idea that a few weeks after he did that, the leader of the Republicans in the House would be at Mar-a-Lago, essentially, you know, pleading with him to somehow come back into the fold, or whatever it was he was doing, to me was inexcusable.”

She added, “This isn’t a policy disagreement. You know, this is the president provoking an attack on the Capitol to prevent us from counting electoral votes. Both McCarthy and Scalise certainly McCarthy made clear that he understood that that’s what had happened in his remarks on the floor on January 13th. There is no question in the days after the attack what happened. There is no question who was responsible then. But then, of course, Kevin McCarthy decided to go Mar-a-Lago at the end of January. I think that was a real moment where it became clear we weren’t going to be able to move forward and focus on substance and policy because we had had leaders who were embracing the president who had had just been impeached.”

