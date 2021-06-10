McConnell on Trump’s Involvement in Midterms: ‘He Has His Own Agenda’

In a Thursday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sounded off on former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the upcoming midterm elections.

McConnell was asked about an article saying Trump is “jeopardizing Republican chances of taking back the majority” with his continued involvement after leaving the White House.

After initially sidestepping the Trump question, McConnell said the former president “has his own agenda.” He emphasized the GOP’s focus will be on the future under the current administration.

“I do think the big issue in ’22 is not going to be about the past. It’s going to be about the future,” McConnell advised. “And the future is this administration in office now — look what they are doing to the economy. Inflation hit 5% in today’s report. That’s the highest since the financial distress back in 2009. So, they are doing a lot of damage to the economy. I think what’s going on now, and what they have prescribed for the future, is what will be on the ballot in November of ’22.”

“Will you welcome the former president’s involvement in the midterms?” host Bill Hemmer asked.

“Well, he has his own agenda,” McConnell replied. “And my view is we’re going to focus on this administration and the future, what they’re trying to do to the country, and make it a referendum in the fall of ’22 on how people feel about this new government they narrowly elected while they continue the 50/50 Senate and a close score over in the House.”

