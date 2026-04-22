“Gender-affirming care” has increased 40 percent at Planned Parenthood regional clinics, according to a new report.

Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee (CWLAC) released a report that assesses 14 Planned Parenthood regional reports for the 2024-2025 year showing an increase in transgender-related “care.” CWLAC noted that only those 14 regions, which cover between one and five states each, have consistently and annually released information about “gender-affirming care.”

“Planned Parenthood’s regional offices have shockingly increased their ‘gender-affirming care,’ which is yet one more way this predatory company is profiting from harm,” said Penny Nance, CEO and president of CWLAC, which is a public policy women’s organization that “promotes Biblical values and Constitutional principles through prayer, education, and advocacy.”

“Given these revelations, the federal government must stop giving taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood — we should not be funding this evil organization,” Nance added.

Planned Parenthood released its 2024-2025 national annual report on Easter weekend, although the national report does not contain specific numbers related to “gender-affirming care” and instead lumps “transgender services” into its “other procedures” category.

By looking at the abortion organization’s 2024-2025 regional reports, CWLAC found a 40 percent increase in “gender-affirming care,” “gender-affirming visits,” and “gender-affirming services” from the previous year.

CWLAC found that Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio has reported a massive increase in “gender-affirming care visits” over the past few years. Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio reports 8,644 such visits in 2024-2025, up from 1,874 in 2022.

The organization found that the region of Northwest Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, and Kentucky grew their “gender-affirming care” from 13,432 in 2024 to 24,295 in 2025.

CWLAC found that the regions of Planned Parenthood Greater Washington and Northern Idaho have “more than doubled” their “gender-affirming care” since 2022-2023 and that Planned Parenthood of Great Plains have dialed up those services by 90 percent.

“In a time of CEO transition, Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania more than doubled its “gender-affirming services” from 631 to 1,346,” the report reads.

Nance noted that Planned Parenthood is offering “gender-affirming care” as “the tide is turning toward common sense, safety, and scientific reality.”

“Evidence continues to mount that gender-affirming care is fraught with fraud and medical overreach, given increased detransitioner testimony, lawsuits, and research. A 22-year-old woman recently won $2 million against her doctors for pushing her into a double mastectomy while she was a minor. A new study in Finland debunks claims that sex-rejecting procedures are “lifesaving.”

“The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has stopped recommending sex-rejecting procedures for children and youth under age 19,” Nance said.

Planned Parenthood’s most recent national annual report shows the organization aborted 434,450 babies between 434,450 — a record high. Planned Parenthood reported more than $2.1 billion in income and $2.5 billion in net assets. The abortion giant received $832 million in the form of government grants, contracts, and Medicaid reimbursements — a $39.8 million increase from the previous report.

“Planned Parenthood’s actions in [‘gender-affirming care’] add insult to injury for Americans who already know they are the largest abortion provider in the nation — abortion rates are up 8 percent from the previous year,” Nance said.

“No doubt Planned Parenthood wants to increase its bottom line, but it is not ‘affirmation’ or ‘care’ to cement mental illness and a medical regimen that destroys young people’s hearts, minds, and bodies,” she continued. “Under the guise of empathy, ‘gender-affirming care’ drowns out truth, affirms delusions instead of addressing them, and only deepens pain and identity confusion. We need to be able to support those questioning their gender, to meet them with real mental health counseling, and tell them they are exactly the way God created them — male or female.”