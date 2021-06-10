Senate Finance Chair Wyden: Bipartisan Infrastructure Proposal ‘a Nonstarter’ Due to Lack of Tax Hikes, Climate Provisions, W.H. ‘Won’t Accept’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-OR) stated that the tentative bipartisan deal on an infrastructure package is “a nonstarter” because the “biggest corporations, who got an enormous tax cut from Donald Trump in 2017 wouldn’t pay a single penny to use the roads and bridges and ports they depend on,” and the lack of climate change provisions in the deal.

Wyden said, “They’ve talked to me, but I just don’t see it, Lawrence, and let me tell you why. First of all, the proposition that the country’s biggest corporations, who got an enormous tax cut from Donald Trump in 2017 wouldn’t pay a single penny to use the roads and bridges and ports they depend on, that is just a nonstarter. And, second, to take a complete pass on climate change, in other words, include nothing on climate change, is a complete nonstarter.”

Wyden added that “it is pretty clear that the White House won’t accept it as well.”

