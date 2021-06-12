Carlson on Censorship: 23-Year-Old Oberlin Grads at Facebook Think They Know More About COVID-19 than a Wuhan Virologist

Friday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson explained how despite Big Tech efforts to censor claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of those claims have turned out to be true.

Carlson singled out Google and Facebook and how those companies treated reports about the origins of COVID-19 and China.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: Dr. Hooman Noorchashm is one of the country’s leading immunologists. He’s also a surgeon. Noorchashm has held appointments at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and then at the VA in Philadelphia.

He has written dozens of peer reviewed articles and publications like “The New England Journal of Medicine” and “The Journal of Immunology.” He has every possible credential in his field. So, in other words, by any measure, including the measures now being used to justify censorship in Silicon Valley, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm is unquestionably an expert.

Last night, we invited him on this show to discuss reports, specifically from Israel, but also from other countries that may have profound implications for young people in the United States. Researchers around the world have noted that coronavirus vaccines appear to cause a stunningly large number of young people to develop a potentially fatal heart condition called myocarditis.

Here is what we said about it last night —

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Israeli health officials released a report showing that vaccinated young people, particularly young men, were developing a potentially fatal complication, a heart inflammation called myocarditis, and they were developing it at extremely high rates.

Researchers determined that the incidence of myocarditis in vaccinated young men was fully 25 times the usual rate, some of them died.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Twenty five times the rate of potentially fatal heart inflammation. That is a huge jump.

If those numbers hold, if they are right, we have no reason to think they’re not right that would mean that healthy young people are far more likely to be injured or killed by the vaccine against COVID than by COVID itself. That is a huge stop-the-presses development and it raises all kinds of very obvious questions beginning with why are colleges across the country requiring students to take the vaccine? That seemed like a potential health emergency to us, a disaster created by bad policy and reckless leadership.

That was our read of the numbers. But we wanted a higher authority because we wanted to be as responsible as we could. So, we asked Dr. Noorchashm for his view of this. He agreed that making vaccines mandatory for college students is a grave mistake, not least because so many young people already have had and recovered from the coronavirus and they have antibodies against it. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. HOOMAN NOORCHASHM, PHYSICIAN: I believe, as we’ve discussed before extensively, that vaccinating people who are COVID recovered in this emergency situation where we’ve basically very rapidly approved this new vaccine is a colossal error in public health judgment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: “A colossal error in public health judgment,” from someone who works in public health. That was Dr. Noochashm’s view and he did not say that lightly. In fact, his own son is currently being forced by the University of Chicago to take the vaccine. He has already been infected and recovered, too, and Dr. Noorchashm is fighting that mandate. So, he has thought a lot about it. He thinks it matters.

You probably do, too.

After our conversation last night, Dr. Noorchashm uploaded that exchange onto YouTube because other parents have an absolute right to know these facts, lives could depend on it. But the tech monopolies will no longer allow that discussion. For reasons that we can’t know for certain, but that are clearly sinister and certainly incompatible with a functioning democracy.

Big Tech will no longer allow any questions about vaccines even from Harvard-trained immunologists who are quoting government data.

The Big Tech companies censor everything, but happy talk and propaganda about vaccines. Period.

Soon Dr. Noorchashm received this message from Silicon Valley, quote: “Our team has reviewed your content and unfortunately, we think it violates our medical misinformation policy. We’ve removed the following content from YouTube.”

So Dr. Hooman Noorchashm was silenced by Google, but the world is a big place thankfully, and Noorchashm was not the only person who has noticed what is happening, what the data coming in from frontline scientists are saying about this vaccine and its effects.

In Canada, a physician called Jean Marc Benoit has launched a petition alongside a Member of Parliament, Derek Sloan to suspend COVID-19 vaccinations for young people. That petition now has more than 25,000 signatures.

They have received dozens of reports from physicians and nurses working in hospitals with COVID patients, part of the immunization campaign in Canada, saying that young people are becoming seriously ill after taking this vaccine, quote, “The COVID-19 vaccination is effectively human experimentation,” the petition reads.

Meanwhile, Germany, a country that does take science seriously, is now recommending that healthy young people do not take the vaccine, that they avoid it. Period. Because it’s too dangerous.

In this country, doctors have noticed as well, the F.D.A. and the CDC have noticed. The CDC is holding an emergency meeting to discuss these numbers, which two of our own governments vaccine reporting systems confirm are real.

YouTube is aware of all of this, how could they not be? And in case they weren’t, we laid it out in some detail in the clip they just banned.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Between July 1, 1997 and the end of 2013, that’s five and a half years, there were 2,149 deaths reported in the U.S. for all vaccines combined on the VAERS system. Yet, in just six months — the last six months — there have been more than 5,160 deaths associated with the COVID vaccines as reported to VAERS.

That’s more than double the number of deaths in less than one-tenth the time. What does that mean? How do you explain that? Oh, but those numbers are wrong, said the usual liars with maximum hysteria. Okay, let’s say they are wrong. What are the real numbers?

How many people have been killed or injured by the COVID vaccines? Does anyone know the answer?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, well, that’s all reported on government websites. Go to the HHS website.

But if you read those numbers out loud, you will be punished. If you read government data in public, you will be censored. And such as this show. Maybe that’s one of the reasons, by the way, nobody does read government data on the air because they know they’ll be censored, but some persist anyway.

Yesterday, a physician called Tracy Hoeg, who has a PhD in epidemiology — qualified to discuss this — logged on to Twitter to discuss the data on heart inflammation among young people. Quote, “Post vaxx myocarditis was clearly above baseline at the end of May. We are standing on shaky ground if we say the risk to otherwise healthy kids from COVID-19 is higher than it is from the vaccine.” Get it?

That is rooted in scientific data. It’s an obvious observation and it has profound public health implications for tens of millions of people in this country. And yet within seconds, Twitter flagged her tweet as quote, “misleading.”

Tracy Hoeg, who is a scientist seemed stunned by this. “I’m quoting the CDC’s own slide,” she wrote, and of course, quoting the CDC used to be allowed. As of just months ago, as long as you quoted credentialed experts or government data, you’re allowed to discuss science as a layman or even as a physician or researcher. Those are the rules that YouTube wrote.

Now, even quoting the Biden administration’s own vaccine harm numbers will get you censored immediately.

Ron Johnson is a sitting United States Senator was just suspended from YouTube because he suggested that hydroxychloroquine might be a treatment for the coronavirus, which it turns out, it is. Senator Johnson also said you might not need the vaccine if you’ve had and recovered from COVID. Those are not crazy positions. They are rooted in science.

Many researchers now agree with Ron Johnson including by the way, “Nature” Magazine. Are they banned? We don’t know. Because now in the United States, you are no longer allowed to be anything less than a complete across the board enthusiastic booster of vaccines for everybody.

And in fact, Tracy Hoeg and Ron Johnson may have gotten off easy with censorship. It could have been worse, they might have ended up in jail. You think we’re joking.

Several weeks ago, Michigan’s Attorney General, a lunatic, called Dana Nessel, found out that restaurant owner Marlena Hackney was planning to come on this show to talk about the state’s lockdown orders and their effect on her business. Nessel who is the chief law enforcement officer of the State of Michigan, one who silenced Hackney and prevented her from doing that.

She wrote this email to her staff, which we are quoting and not making up, quote, “Do we know her whereabouts? We should just have her picked up before she goes on. This is outrageous.” Arrested so she can’t go on TV to complain about Dana Nessel’s lockdown orders. And in fact, a week later, Michigan State Police to their great shame, arrested Marlena Hackney and threw her in jail.

She was imprisoned for daring to come on this show. That happened in the State of Michigan. Are you surprised? You shouldn’t be surprised because it was always the next step. This was never going to end with censorship on social media. Build your own Twitter. It was never going to end there.

If they can control what you write, why can’t they control what you say, and think, and do? Why can’t they throw you behind bars if you disagree with them or criticize their policies? Well, they can it turns out as Dana Nessel proved, and they will.

We’ve been moving toward this for a long time and not enough people have said anything in response to it. They cower and hope they won’t be punished. But, they are going to be punished if this continues.

Remember back in September, a Chinese virologist with firsthand knowledge, a woman called Dr. Li-Meng Yan appeared on this show to say something we now know likely happened. She said the COVID-19 virus came from a lab in Wuhan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. LI-MENG YAN, VIROLOGIST: From my first report, I can present the solid scientific evidence to our audience that this virus, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 virus actually is not from nature.

I worked with the top corona virologist in the world, so together with my experience, I can tell you this as created in the lab. This is from that template owned by China military, and also it is spread to the world to make such damage.

CARLSON: To make such damage. Do you believe the Chinese government released this intentionally? On purpose? Did they do this?

YAN: Yes, of course, it is intentionally.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That turned out to be right, we believe, and a lot of other people believe, but Facebook yanked that video down. They pulled it down, they censored it. And by the way, if you’re wondering why we’re always touting FOX Nation, the digital service, the main reason is Google and Facebook don’t control it. It’s a subscription service that goes directly from our servers to you through no intermediaries. They can’t censor it. That’s clearly the future.

But Facebook did censor that. The 23-year old Oberlin graduates on Facebook decided they knew more about the origins of COVID-19 than a Chinese virologist who was in Wuhan at the time. And to justify their censorship, they said that a fact checking article that relied on what we found out later, a letter to the editor in The Lancet, not an article, a letter to the editor. And that letter we now know, was written by the very same people who are working to modify bat coronaviruses in Wuhan using your tax dollars.

And by the way, that’s not the only banned theory that’s turned out to be more credible than the official story. There are a lot of them. Here’s another. Back in April, one California doctor was taken off YouTube, censored, for saying he was personally pressured to over report COVID deaths.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. DAN ERICKSON, PHYSICIAN IN BAKERSFIELD: We aren’t pressured to test for flu. But ER doctors now, my friends that I talk to you say, you know, it’s interesting when I’m — when I’m writing up my death report, I’m being pressured to add COVID. Why is that?

Why are we being pressured to add COVID? To maybe increase the numbers and make it look a little bit worse than it is? I think so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That was Dr. Dan Erickson in Bakersfield, by the way he wasn’t, as you noticed, saying that this was happening. He said this happened to him. He had firsthand direct experience of this happening and he was censored for saying it.

And by the way, he was right. It didn’t just happen to him. This week, one of California’s biggest counties, Alameda County admitted that it over reported COVID deaths by at least 25 percent. It turns out the county was including deaths from anything as long as the deceased had COVID at the time of death, by the way, George Floyd had COVID at the time of death. Was he a COVID death?

In Alameda County, you could fall off a ladder, get hit by a bus. But until this week, you were a COVID death if you had antibodies in your system. That’s true. But the tech monopolies allowed no one to say that. Not because saying that was false. Oh, no, no, they wouldn’t let you say it because it was accurate.

How long can this continue?