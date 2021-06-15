Jim Jordan: Our Adversaries ‘See Weakness and Smell Weakness from the Biden Administration’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued the perception of the Biden administration abroad left much to be desired.

According to Jordan, America’s adversaries, including China, were able to detect “weakness” from the United States under the Biden administration. He cited the summit in Anchorage, AK earlier this year as proof.

“Well, I think the big takeaway is, and this is unfortunate, but I think our adversaries see, smell and — you know, see weakness and smell weakness from the Biden administration,” he said. “We saw this on display up in Anchorage a few months ago when our Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, was sat across from his Chinese counterpart. And the Chinese counterpart just smacked him around and basically lectured him and said all kinds of things — basically reciting what the left says in the Democrat Party today.”

“And our secretary of state, of the United States, did nothing to push back,” Jordan added. “That would never — that would never happen to Mike Pompeo in a President Trump administration. We all know it. We see the same thing our adversary sees. So I’m nervous about what actually happens in this, but, you know, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

