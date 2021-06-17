Abrams: I Would ‘Absolutely’ Support Manchin Voting Rights Compromise — ‘First and Important Step to Preserving Our Democracy’

Failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Thursday revealed she would “absolutely” support Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) proposed compromise to the Democrats’ bill to expand voting rights.

According to Abrams, Manchin’s proposal “some basic building blocks” necessary to ensure democracy is accessible for everyone, no matter their geography.

CNN “New Day” host John Berman asked Abrams, “Joe Manchin, people are asking him exactly what could you support. He has now laid it out. Some of those proposals would be significant changes and requirements from state to state. Is that a compromise you could support?”

“Absolutely,” Abrams replied. “What Senator Manchin is putting forward are some basic building blocks that we need to ensure that democracy is accessible no matter your geography. And those provisions that he is setting forth are strong ones that will create a level playing field, will create standards that do not vary from state to state, and I think will ensure that every American has improved access to the right to vote despite the onslaught of state legislation seeking to restrict access to the right to vote.”

“This is a first and important step to preserving our democracy,” she added. “Unfortunately, we have been watching a slow-motion onslaught where state after state we are seeing anti-voter legislation, legislation that seeks to criminalize and intimidate election workers, and voting laws that will subvert democracy by making certain that small coteries of people can overturn election results. Those should be untenable to any American. And if Joe Manchin and the U.S. Senators who support this legislation are willing to come together on a compromise, then we will make progress. We will help to continue to ensure access to our democracy for as many Americans as possible, and that is always a native good.”

