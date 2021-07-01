Boebert on Border Trip with Trump: ‘What I Saw at the Border Was Absolutely Devastating’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) discussed her recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border with former President Donald Trump.

Boebert took a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris for her recent trip, which the congresswoman pointed out was to the wrong part of the border, saying she only stopped “to refuel her jet on her way to California.” She described what she saw at the border as “absolutely devastating” and a result of President Joe Biden and his administration’s policies.

“Maria, every time I go down to the border, I just see how much of a crisis this truly is and how much humanitarian crisis this is,” Boebert stated. “I went to the border with resident Trump, unlike Kamala Harris, who only went to El Paso to refuel her jet on her way to California. I went to the border with President Trump to address the issues that are taking place. And Maria, what I saw at the border was absolutely devastating. I saw children walking to find Border Patrol agents so they can turn themselves in, children who have been on this journey alone for weeks, children who have found other children on their journey — unaccompanied minors being found alone who have been abandoned and then apprehended by other children. It is absolutely devastating.”

“[A]s a mother of four boys, I cannot imagine sending any of my children on this journey in the hands of the cartel and at the risk of their own lives. This administration and their policies are encouraging this surge,” she concluded.

