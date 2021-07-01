Donald Trump, Jr.: Charges Against Trump Org Are ‘Banana Republic Stuff’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the Trump Organization being charged with tax crimes.

The younger Trump called into question the priorities of New York State Democrats, and he said the targeting of political enemies was “banana republic stuff.”

“[I]s this what they promised the American people?” Trump said. “This isn’t. This is a farce. It’s a disgrace that they spent millions of dollars and years. Instead of prosecuting actual murderous thugs on the streets of New York, they go after their political enemies. And if we’re going to pretend for one second, this is anything other than a witch hunt that they can get away with it, because where do you go, Jesse? To another leftist judge in New York who’s going to says, you know what, I don’t care, go after your political enemies.”

“This is going on in America right now,” he continued. “This is banana republic stuff, and if our press was even a little bit intellectually honest, they’d be calling at that because this is not the storyline that they have been sold and told by the AG and the DA over the last few years. This is nonsense, and it has to be called out as such.”

