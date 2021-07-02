McCaskill: Capitol Riot Was Worse Than 2012 Benghazi Attack

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) on Friday claimed that the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was worse than the 2012 Benghazi attack.

McCaskill said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that she does not want to “minimize the loss of life in Benghazi” but argued the Capitol riot was “more foundation-shaking to our democracy.” She noted that Benghazi had numerous investigations and called into question why Republicans are refusing to investigate the riot the same way they did Benghazi.

“I have one word: Benghazi,” McCaskill said during a segment about the January 6 commission to investigate what happened at the Capitol. “Benghazi had, in the House alone, six investigations, including a select committee. And … if you compare and contrast, I don’t want to minimize the loss of life in Benghazi or the problems around the security of those locations. I don’t want to minimize that, but let’s compare and contrast those two events and which is more foundation-shaking to our democracy. I mean, the fact that the heart of our government was attacked and that these people were beating police officers — Americans were beating police officers at the heart of our government trying to protect the members — elected members of our democracy that carry out the functions of that democracy, it is astounding to me that these same people who pounded the podium for years on Benghazi, for years on Benghazi, are saying now saying, ‘What?! No. We don’t need to look at this. Let’s move along. Come on, let’s move along.'”

“McCarthy proudly said he was doing Benghazi to hurt Hillary Clinton’s numbers,” the MSNBC contributor continued. “It was obvious. It was such a brutal, bold political move. This doesn’t have to be. They’re making it political by refusing to come together and do what most Americans want, and that is find out what Trump did, why he didn’t do more, why the Pentagon wasn’t ready — all of the questions that still remain unanswered.”

