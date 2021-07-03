Brooks: 2022 Elections Will Be Fair, But It’s ‘Abhorrent’ to Support ‘Disparate Outcomes Along Racial Grounds’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that while the 2022 elections will be fair, “it’s just abhorrent” for any legislature to support laws that have “disparate outcomes along racial grounds.”

After arguing that there is a racially disparate impact to the voting rules in Arizona, Brooks stated, “If — given the history of America — and if you’re a legislature of any party, you do not want to be on the side of disparate outcomes along racial grounds. I mean, it’s just abhorrent.”

He later added, “I think, overall, we have mail-in ballots, we have longer voting periods than we did 20, 30 years ago. I still think, as much as one can be outraged by what’s happening, our election system will be fair in 2022, I imagine.”

