GOP Rep. Donalds: Biden, Harris Need to Answer Questions about Bush’s July 4 Tweet

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) argued that the media should ask President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris about Rep. Cori Bush’s (D-MO) July 4 tweet since “Republicans are always having to answer questions about what one of our members said.”

Co-host Griff Jenkins asked, “Congressman, it is certainly divisive, those sorts of comments. Does the vice president or other leaders have a responsibility to push back on her tweet? I mean, after all, the vice president of the United States is African American. So, how can she say that black people still are not free?”

Donalds responded, “I agree with you. I think that they should ask her about what Cori said. They should ask President Biden about what Cori said. I find it interesting that Republicans are always having to answer questions about what one of our members said. They should be having to answer questions about what Cori said yesterday.”

