Actress Mia Farrow Suggests Trump May Have Staged WHCD Shooting to ‘Raise His Approval Ratings’

Actress Mia Farrow took to the Democrat digital echo chamber Bluesky and promoted the conspiracy that 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen charging through a metal detector before shooting a Secret Service agent in the chest during Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner may have been part of an effort by President Donald Trump to “raise his approval ratings.”

“He is forcing us to wonder ‘he has lost a war he is unable to end & is now so desperate to raise his approval ratings, would he …..’ ?” Mia Farrow posted to the social media platform on Sunday morning, linking to an Economist article. Farrow includes quotes in her missive that don’t come from the article she links to.

He is forcing us to wonder “he has lost a war he is unable to end & is now so desperate to raise his approval ratings, would he …..’ ? [image or embed] — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) April 26, 2026 at 9:50 AM

Her followers, however, agreed with her sentiment. “I call bullshit” one said.

“I think it was a false flag,” said another.

“All planned,” another said.

To be sure, Allen, a Kamala Harris donor, is the third person to make an attempt on President Trump’s life. CBS News reported that a relative of Allen “called police before last night’s from the White House Correspondents Association dinner incident.”

President Trump called Allen “a sick guy” during an interview on Fox News on Sunday morning.

Allen is set to appear in court on Monday where he is expected to face several federal charges.

As for Farrow, she’s no stranger to spreading conspiracies. She suggested in February that President Trump either killed or freed Ghislaine Maxwell and replaced her with a body double.

“Crazy question but, could they have swapped Ghislane for a similar but not identical looking British woman? Trump might have freed her. Or killed her?” Farrow said at the time.