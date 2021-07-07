GOP Sen. Kennedy: U.S. Should Hit Russia with ‘Serious Cyberattack’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) argued President Joe Biden needs to hit Russia with a “serious” retaliatory cyberattack and reimpose the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Kennedy said, “You mentioned Russia, here’s what we need to do with Russia: President Biden told Putin to stop the cyberattacks. The cyberattacks have continued. He needs to hit Putin with a serious cyberattack. Two wrongs don’t make it right, but they do make it even. Number two, he needs to — he meaning President Biden needs to reimpose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2.”

