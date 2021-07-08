CNN’s Cuomo: CRT Not Taught ‘in Most K-12 Schools’ – CRT Is About ‘Just Choosing Which Stories Matter’ in American History

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo argued that critical race theory is “a bogeyman. It’s not even taught in most K-12 schools. But suddenly it’s like the biggest thing that’s going on in the country when it comes to our kids and schooling.” And that “what critical race theory is really about is just choosing which stories matter in the teaching of the history of America.”

Cuomo said, “So, here’s the thing that bothers or should bother about critical race theory, it’s a bogeyman. It’s not even taught in most K-12 schools. But suddenly it’s like the biggest thing that’s going on in the country when it comes to our kids and schooling. Now, what does that tell you? It should tell you that there’s B.S. here. The critical race theory, this bogeyman, is just the new front on the culture war. That’s all. The brown menace is gone. They’re not coming over the wall to come and take your women. Now, it’s, they’re coming to take your kids. They claim CRT doesn’t enlighten, it spreads racism, it spreads socialism, it’s just telling white kids that everything you do is somehow given to you and you’re worthless and that you have to be to blame for all the bad things. It’s none of those things. Don’t fall for what you’re being told. Do the homework, okay? It isn’t about an intellectual theory. That’s not their fight. Their fight is about a power theory, okay? Now, what critical race theory is really about is just choosing which stories matter in the teaching of the history of America.”

He later added that CRT “is not really taught at the primary/secondary level.”

