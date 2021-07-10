Rand Paul on CDC Guidance, Federal Mandates on Masks: ‘It’s About Submission’

Friday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the justification for mask mandates, arguing that they were not based on science.

“It’s about submission,” he said. “There’s never been any evidence of spreading events in the schools. The kids do very well with this. The idea that we’re going to put masks on the kids, and then we’re going to punish the kids who, for their own medical decision-making or their parents, decide not to submit to this mandate. To me, it’s the biggest, basically advertisement and encouragement to get out of the government schools. Go to private schools, if you can afford them, teach your kids at home. But don’t submit to the state, don’t submit to the government.”

“Not only they are making you worry unless they’re going to indoctrinate you with Critical Race Theory,” Paul continued. “So, it’s a win-win if you leave the schools if you’re able to. And there’s been more of an exodus from the government schools this year than any other year because they’re not following science. They just want you to be your – you’re part of the collective, you’re part of the hive, do as you’re told, don’t think, your kids don’t belong to you, they belong to the state. These are all arguments for trying to flee the schools if you can.”

The Kentucky Republican also revealed he was pushing a bill that would end the federal government’s mask mandate on commercial airliners.

“I’m introducing legislation that will get rid of the federal mandate,” Paul said. “This happened by executive order by President Biden, and the airlines hide behind it. I, for one, am a frequent traveler. I’m sick and tired of getting on the plane. Instead of them thanking me for buying a seat and buying a ticket, they tell me I could go to jail for not wearing a mask. Then they tell me I could go to jail if I’m unable to open the door. Then they say, God forbid, you brought a drink on board so you could relax because of all the mandates. They’ll put you in jail for that too.”

“So, I want them to get – I want to get on the plane, and somebody thanked me for buying a ticket instead of telling me three different ways they’re going to send me to jail if I don’t submit to some mandate,” he continued. “But they hide behind the federal mandate. They kind of act like, oh, it’s not us. Well, Airlines aren’t doing this to you. It’s your federal government. They begged for this, the airlines. And the thing is, they begged for our money. They could fly in their planes. And now they’re begging to continue these mandates. The mandates need to end. They’re not working. You’re more likely to get it in their house than you are to get it on a plane.”

