‘Monumental’: Sharpton Touts Biden Voting Rights Speech

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton on Thursday praised President Joe Biden’s speech on voting rights in Philadelphia the day before.

Sharpton described the speech in which Biden likened recent GOP-led voting integrity laws to Jim Crow laws as “monumental.”

“I think he made … a monumental speech,” Shapton proclaimed on “Morning Joe.” “For a president to stand there in the shadows of where they signed the Declaration of Independence and attack Jim Crow 21st century was something that I was not expecting. And I also thought the fact that he did not, in any way, shape or form, duck the racial aspect of what we’re seeing in terms of the pushback by many states in coming with new restrictions. That is where we are, but now what are we going to do about where we are?”

Sharpton also doubled down on calling for a “workaround” for the filibuster to enact voting rights legislation.

“And I think that what he has got to do is, in a firm way, figure out how to work around the filibuster, if they will not end the filibuster,” he emphasized. “The question, the dilemma that he has, and the White House has, is do they have the votes to end the filibuster if they came out and joined us, and I certainly want to see it ended, but you need the votes in the Senate to even end it. So, can you do a workaround like you do on economic or fiscal policies? And I think that’s where he, being someone that’s been in the Senate for so long, can use his personal relationships.”

