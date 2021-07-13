Sharpton: ‘Filibuster Should Not Stand in the Way of Democracy’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports,” network anchor Al Sharpton called for a workaround for the filibuster to secure more voting rights.

Sharpton argued that the “filibuster should not stand in the way of democracy,” and he urged President Joe Biden to join him and other civil rights leaders to work around it in the name of voting rights.

“I certainly support, and have been saying this for some time, that we must have a way that we raise the issue of voting around the filibuster,” Sharpton declared. “Filibuster should not stand in the way of democracy, should not stand in the way of our constitutional rights.”

“I said to the president, along with my seven colleagues that lead national civil rights organizations, that he ought to take that position,” he added. “I do not know what he will say today, but we certainly encourage him to speak forcefully. If he talks history, if he talks about, we’ve been here before, and what we had to do to get past that, I think that’s a good thing. If he also deals with the fact that we need to have a workaround a filibuster, I think that will be a great thing. I intend to be there to hear what he has to say. I’m glad he’s speaking up, though.”

