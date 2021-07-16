Rick Scott on U.N. Racism Probe: Biden Doesn’t ‘Believe in the Exceptionalism of This Country’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said the Biden administration inviting the United Nations to investigate racism in the United States is a return to the Obama administration posture that “we are not a great country. We’re not exceptional.”

Scott said, “It’s going back to the Obama, oh gosh, we are not a great country. We’re not exceptional. That’s exactly what this is. Blinken, Biden, they don’t believe in the exceptionalism of this country. They don’t believe that we are the beacon of hope for the whole world. … All they want to do is talk about the things that we have to work on. Look, there [are] things that we clearly need to work on. We’ve got to make sure everybody has an opportunity to live the dream of this country. But, if we’re so bad, why do people want to flock into our country?”

