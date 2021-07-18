LA County Supervisor Solis: Reimposing Mask Mandate Is Not Punishment — It’s Prevention

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Los Angeles County reimposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces is not punishment, but prevention.

Anchor Martha Raddatz said, “As you know, the CDC guidance says that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask, but you’re making even the 52% of your citizens who are vaccinated now wear masks. Why should they, in effect, be punished for an outbreak that is overwhelmingly hitting those who have chosen not to get a shot?”

Solis said, “I would say that it’s not punishment, it’s prevention. We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven’t been vaccinated, and many of them are young people. We’re seeing this transmission is so highly contagious that it will cost more if we have to see our hospitals being impacted, our ICU units, as well as our health care workers. I just want to caution people that we still have many youngsters under the age of 12 who are not eligible to get vaccinated.”

“So we as responsible adults should be taking a proactive approach and making sure that we mask up and that we also get vaccinated as soon as possible,” she continued. “But we are lessening the hardship to get vaccinated. We’re going with boots on the ground to parks, to swimming pools, to swap meet, to anywhere you can think of where we are encouraging people to get vaccinated, especially in African-American communities.”

