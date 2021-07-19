Klobuchar: Ending the Filibuster to Pass Voting Rights ‘Literally a Quest to Save Our Democracy’

During an interview that aired Monday on MSNBC’s “Hallie Jackson Reports,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) called for ending the Senate filibuster to push through so-called voting rights legislation.

Klobuchar claimed that putting an end to the filibuster to pass the For the People Act is “literally a quest to save our democracy.”

MSNBC Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake asked Klobuchar, “How much of what is happening here is designed to convince Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and the other Democratic senators who are unsure about that; that everything else has been tried?”

“I think part of this is, yes, bringing back evidence,” Klobuchar replied. “Now, there is evidence directly from our colleagues that getting evidence from voters and bringing it back with us I think that’s very important too.”

She added, “This is an even bigger deal than just party versus party. This is literally a quest to save our democracy.”

After the interview aired, Haake stated, “[A] good way to look at this is, again, Democrats trying to keep the spotlight on this issue, try to keep voters engaged on this issue, viewers engaged on this issue while they figure out what a legislative solution may be, because they are stuck right now when it comes to the For the People Act.”

