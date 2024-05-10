Hamas Continues to Attack Humanitarian Aid Crossing at Kerem Shalom

Hamas fired rockets Friday at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, one of several points at which humanitarian aid enters the Gaza Strip from Israel.

It was just the latest such attack, after a barrage of rockets hit the crossing last weekend, killing four Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and wounding others.

The IDF released a statement:

Following the sirens that sounded earlier today (Friday) in the area of Kerem Shalom, one launch was identified crossing from the Rafah area into Israel. The launch was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. A short while ago, sirens again sounded in the area of Kerem Shalom. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted an additional launch from the Rafah area.

The Biden administration insisted that Israel reopen the crossing almost immediately, despite the threat to Israeli troops and to humanitarian aid convoys. Israel agreed and began preparing the crossing for reopening. On Wednesday, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller accused Israel of not having opened the crossing, but the IDF released video of trucks passing through the crossing and entering Gaza.

There have also been reports of sporadic mortar fire at the site of a humanitarian pier that the U.S. military is constructing off the coast of Gaza.

