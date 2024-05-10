Carville: Biden ‘Listened to These Idiot Left-Wingers’ on the Border

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Democratic strategist James Carville stated that President Joe Biden “listened to these idiot left-wingers when he got into office” on the border and fell behind on the issue, but he can still salvage the issue.

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “What do you make of Biden’s two-pronged pivot on immigration and why it took him so long? He’s got the executive action he’s doing. … The numbers are in the toilet. … Is it too little too late?”

Carville answered, “I don’t think so. I think he’d like — he listened to these idiot left-wingers when he got into office and got a little bit behind the 8 ball here. But there was a piece by my friend, Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), the Democratic nominee for Senate, with a Republican businessman [that] is echoing what President Clinton said, let these people work. They’re in here. They’re waiting for asylum hearings. They’re waiting for this. Let’s put them to work. And I think Colin is exactly right. … We have these migrants, they’re here, we’re waiting to figure out what to do with them, but let’s let them be employed. Let’s put them in — let’s put them to work.”

