Brooks: Further COVID Shutdowns Would Be Result of ‘Human Error’ of Too Many Unvaccinated

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that if there is another round of shutdowns over the coronavirus that do damage to the economy, it would not be due to the disease itself, it would be due to the “human error,” of not having enough people vaccinated.

Brooks said, “If we face a shutdown again, hurt economy, poor people laid off, that’s not the disease. That’s human error, and that’s us. And so, getting more aggressive, the way she [Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R)] is, and the way some others [are] strikes me as absolutely right.”

