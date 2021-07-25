Dem Rep. Cicilline: McCarthy Tried to Turn January 6 Probe ‘into a Circus’ of People Promoting the ‘Big Lie’

Representative David Cicilline (D-RI) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attempted to turn the House Select Committee instigating the Capitol riot into a “circus.”

Cicilline said, “We don’t know what McCarthy will do, but we know for sure that the speaker has appointed a bipartisan committee that will have a quorum to begin this week. This is an ongoing effort to ensure that we get all the facts surrounding this bloody attack on our democracy that left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer. The most serious attack on our democracy since the War of 1812. We tried to do this in an independent national commission, and Republicans refused.”

He continued, “Kevin McCarthy made some appointment that made it clear he is not serious, and he wants to turn this into a circus of people who have been promoting the big lie.”

Cicilline added, “We are determined to get all of the facts surrounding January 6 what led up to it, pay for it, organize it, to make sure that this never happens again in this country. And this was a day where the peaceful transfer of power occurred. This was an effort by insurrectionists to overthrow the government of the United States, to stop that peaceful transition of power. We have to take it seriously. This is an effort that was conducted by some of the worst domestic terrorist groups in this country, and we can’t just let it go. We have a responsibility to make sure that we do everything necessary to hold everyone accountable who was involved in this and to make sure it never happens again in America.”

