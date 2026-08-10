Massachusetts Set to Release Pakistani Delivery Driver Charged with Assaulting Elderly Boston Woman

A Pakistani migrant who is charged with sexually assaulting an elderly, wheelchair bound woman in Boston will likely be released by the state government thanks to Massachusetts’ sanctuary laws, says the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Migrant Qaisar Ali, 39, was arrested by the East Bridgwater Police on August 5 after a woman reported that he sexually assaulted her on August 2 when the migrant delivered medication to her home while working for a pharmaceutical delivery service.

A police report says that the woman, “who had severe mobility issues and was using a wheelchair,” was attacked “when the male entered the home without consent and repeatedly touched the woman inappropriately.”

Ali was arrested without incident and arraigned in Brockton District Court. He was charged with three counts of Assault and Battery on an Elderly or Disabled Person, two counts of Indecent Assault and Battery on an Elderly or Disabled Person, indecent exposure, breaking and entering, and assault with intent to commit rape.

ICE has reported that an immigration detainer has been filed with the police department, but thanks to Democrat Gov. Maura Healey’s “Protect Act,” Ali will likely be released without the detainer being observed.

ICE added that the Bay State has repeatedly refused to observe ICE detainers and frequently allows dangerous criminals to freely exit jails and walk right back into the community.

The agency noted that Kenneth Mutero, a criminal illegal alien from Kenya, was arrested for sexual assault was released from jail in Worcester. Repeat drunk driver Batbold Enkhbold, a criminal illegal alien from Mongolia, was taken off the streets by ICE Boston despite being repeatedly released by sanctuary rules. And Fabiano Silvino Dos Santos, an illegal alien from Brazil, who has a history of sexual assault, was also taken into custody by ICE in Fall River after being released by local law enforcement time and again.

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