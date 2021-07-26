Lightfoot: If Cases Rise, We’ll Look at Mask Mandate and ‘Other Tools That We’ve Been Compelled to Use’

During an interview with The New York Times‘ “Sway” podcast released on Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said that if the city’s daily case rate is consistently over 200 cases per day, “we’re not only going to look at a mask mandate, but we’re going to look back at other tools that we’ve been compelled to use.”

Lightfoot said, [relevant remarks begin around 9:40] “Well, look, if we get back into an area where we feel like we’re in a red zone, which we are working very hard to make sure that our daily case rate is below 200, if we start to see consistently going over that, we’re not only going to look at a mask mandate, but we’re going to look back at other tools that we’ve been compelled to use. I hope we don’t get there. What we’re going to keep focusing on is pushing vaccine. But my number one priority is to keep people safe.”

