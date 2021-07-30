GOP Rep. Banks: Pelosi Mask Mandate ‘Asinine’ — ‘No Science that Backs Up a Move Like This’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) sounded off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) order requiring masks in the House no matter vaccination status.

The mandate includes fines for members of Congress and could result in the arrest of staff members or visitors for not wearing masks.

Banks slammed Pelosi’s order, calling it “asinine.” He added that “no science” backs up her decision.

“Just when you think things couldn’t get crazier in Nancy Pelosi’s Congress, they just did yesterday,” Banks stated.

“I walked back and forth — I met yesterday with Senator Rick Scott; had a meeting with him in the morning,” he added. “I was on the Senate side where I didn’t have to wear my mask. And as soon as I crossed the line in the middle of the Capitol, I had to put my mask on walking over to the House side. Then she puts out — the speaker instructs the Capitol police to put out a notice that says that they will arrest my staff — young 20 somethings who come from all over the country to work on Capitol Hill. They are going to arrest them if they don’t wear masks. This is just asinine. There is no science that backs up a move like this.”

Banks went on to note that deaths from coronavirus have not gone up since dropping mask mandates.

“If you follow the science, there’s no logic here,” he advised.

