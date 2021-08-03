Dem Rep. Jones: Gov. Cuomo Acts ‘Disqualifying’ — He Should Be Removed from Office

Representative Mondaire Jones (D-NY) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that after an independent investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed current and former state employees, he needed to be removed from office.

Anchor John King said, “Do you believe Andrew Cuomo can stay in office??”

Jones said, “No. I think the governor’s conduct is disqualifying, and that’s why so many Democratic members of the New York congressional delegation and the state legislature called on him to resign several months ago. My heart goes out to the victims, most importantly of Governor Cuomo’s conduct, both the sexual harassment piece and, in some instances, the sexual assaults. This is something that no one should ever have to experience. I’m also thinking of my sisters and friends who work in politics and all of the people who are at risk of people like Governor Cuomo’s conduct. And that we have to stop this. We have to set a standard. I’m hopeful we can resolve this in short order at the legislative level if nothing else in terms of removing him from office.”

When asked if he was referring to impeachment, Jones said, “There’s an independent basis now to have this governor removed. In addition, people of all political strives throughout New York state can agree that this is conduct unbecoming of a governor and, indeed, disqualifying. I think that is going to mobilize people to elect new leadership in next year’s election.”

