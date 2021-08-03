GOP Rep. Steube: U.S. Should Be Investigating China Lab Leak — Dems Don’t Want Anything to Do with It

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) discussed the House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans’ probe into the possible origins of COVID-19.

Steube said it is now known the virus leaked from a lab in September 2019 and then some participants of the Military World Games that same year in Wuhan left with “COVID-like symptoms.”

“[W]e should be investigating this as a government, not just Republicans,” Steube argued. “Unfortunately, Democrats don’t want to have anything to do with this. They would rather investigate the January 6 event where already 500-600 people have been arrested than investigate the cause of millions of deaths of people in the world and over 600,000 in the United States.”

“We know now for a fact that in September of 2019 they took virus and sample database out in the middle of the night from the Institute of Virology without explanation and then a month later in October during the Military World Games that were held in Wuhan that several of the competitors came down with COVID-like symptoms and were hospitalized and then were sent back to their home countries, so we now know this started in 2019 long before we thought it did,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent