CNN’s Burnett: Abbott and DeSantis ‘Giving Fuel’ to Anti-Vaxers by Criticizing Mandates and Lockdowns

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” host Erin Burnett said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) are “are giving fuel to those who are against the vaccine, and in many cases, those who are spreading conspiracy theories about the vaccine” by criticizing coronavirus mandates and lockdowns.

After playing clips of DeSantis opposing mask and vaccine mandates and lockdowns and a clip of Abbott opposing mask mandates and lockdowns, Burnett wondered why Abbott and DeSantis are “fighting both masks and vaccines? Could it be possible that anyone would put politics ahead of anybody in their state’s well-being and safety?”

She later added, “As DeSantis and Abbott are scoring political points to win re-election, they are giving fuel to those who are against the vaccine, and in many cases, those who are spreading conspiracy theories about the vaccine.”

