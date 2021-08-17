GOP Rep. Mast: Biden Cares More ‘About the Optics’ of Not Having Combat in Afghanistan Than Ensuring Safe Passage to Airport

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) said the Biden administration will not use American forces to ensure U.S. personnel and allies can reach the airport in Kabul safely because they are “more concerned about the optics of this not being a combat mission, of them not having to fire shots than how to actually get our U.S. personnel, our allies, those that worked with us out safely.”

Mast said, “I have zero confidence that, from the administration level, trying to micromanage this from Washington, D.C., that they are going to give a green light to go out there and move beyond that perimeter to attack aggressors beyond maybe a foot or two away. I have zero confidence in that occurring, and the reason for that is because their top priority is what are the optics of this? And that’s the most dangerous thing that is putting people at risk. They’re more concerned about the optics of this not being a combat mission, of them not having to fire shots than how to actually get our U.S. personnel, our allies, those that worked with us out safely. And that’s what makes this just miles above the dangerous situation that Afghanistan was just before this.”

