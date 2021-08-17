Haley: Biden ‘Destroyed’ Everything We’ve Done the Last 20 Years in Afghanistan and ‘Humiliated America’

Tuesday, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) slammed President Joe Biden and his administration for their handling of withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Haley told Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that the Biden administration has “destroyed” everything America has done the last 20 years in Afghanistan.

“You know, it didn’t have to be this way. That is the first thought that I have. It didn’t have to be this way,” Haley lamented. “In just a few hours, literally, Biden destroyed the progress, the relationship and everything we had done the last 20 years in Afghanistan.”

“As a governor who sent units to Afghanistan, promising that we would always hold them up as heroes, that we would always respect them and always have our respect as a country there, for them, and I think about how they are let down. I think about as ambassador when I actually went and visited Afghanistan and the women and girls that I met with, the women who were holding positions in government, the girls who were going to school, and now they are going to go back to being sex slaves hidden in their home. This is horrible. This could not have gone any worse. And Biden is trying to make this about what his options were. You know what? He didn’t have to have it this way. It is not always what we do — it’s how we do it. And he failed miserably. he humiliated America, and the world sees us as less safe right now, and that’s all because of Biden. It’s tragic.”

