FNC’s Wallace: Biden Is ‘Flat Wrong’ on Afghanistan — ‘Does the President Not Know What’s Going On?’

Fox News Channel anchor Chris Wallace on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken over President Joe Biden‘s “flat wrong” statements on Afghanistan.

After questioning Blinkin on Biden claims al Qaeda is not in Afghanistan, Wallace said, “Here’s another statement that the president made that was flat wrong, take a look.”

In a video, Biden said, “I have seen no question of marketability from our allies around the world. I’ve got the exact opposite. We are acting with dispatch. We are committing to what we said we would do.”

Wallace said, “Armin Laschet, the likely successor to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said, ‘This is the biggest debacle that NATO has seen since its foundation.'”

He added, “Mr. Secretary, does the president not know what’s going on?”

Blinken said, “This is an incredibly emotional time for many of us and including allies and partners who have been shoulder to shoulder with us in Afghanistan for 20 years, at high cost to themselves as well as us…But I’ve got to tell you this, Chris, from the get-go, I spent more time with our NATO partners in Brussels virtually, from before the president made his decision, to when he made his decision, to every time since. We’ve been working very, very closely together.”

