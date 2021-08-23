Sean Penn: Vaccines ‘Should Be Mandatory Like Turning Your Headlights on’ at Night

Saturday on CNN’s “Smerconish,” actor Sean Penn continued to stress the importance of mandatory vaccinations.

Penn, who likened the unvaccinated to “pointing a gun in somebody’s face,” said vaccines should be “mandatory like turning your headlights on in a car at night.”

“So they have what’s called zone one, and zone one is anybody that works close to actors. So actors are protected, but if a stagehand is working alongside a stagehand who is not protected, then they can get sick,” Penn said of his upcoming movie, “Gaslit,” for which he is refusing to work on until everyone involved is vaccinated. “I didn’t want to feel complicit in something that was just taking care of one group, but not the other, and I do believe that everyone should get vaccinated. I believe it should be mandatory, like turning your headlights on in a car at night, but obviously, that’s not going to happen tomorrow, and yet, at least it can happen in some areas and businesses, a lot of businesses are starting to take the lead on that. So I’ll go back to ‘Gaslit,’ I’ll go back when I can be assured that 100% of the crew has gotten vaccinated.”

He added, “I have strong some areas of strong belief in the Second Amendment, but I think that you need to recognize how, you know, with something like this, you can’t go around pointing a gun in somebody’s face, which is what it is when people are unvaccinated.”

