Dem Rep. Crow: Kabul Attack Isn’t Reason to Stick by August 31 Deadline, ‘We Stop When We Get the Job Done’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) responded to the attacks at the Kabul airport by stating the attacks should not keep the United States from extending the deadline to leave Afghanistan in order to complete the evacuation because the U.S. doesn’t leave people behind and doesn’t allow terrorists to decide when to stop missions.

Crow said, “We do not leave American citizens behind in a war zone. We do not leave our friends and partners behind in a war zone. We are the United States of America. We stand by our people. We stand by our citizens. We have the strongest military in the world. Over 2,400 of our troops have been killed over the last 20 years, including when I was doing combat missions as an Army Ranger, and never once did we allow terrorists or people attacking us to stop one of our missions. We decide when we stop one of our missions, and we stop when we get the job done.”

