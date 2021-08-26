GOP Rep. Green: Kabul Attack the ‘Expected’ Result of Abandoning Bagram, If You Wanted to ‘Screw It Up,’ This Is How You’d Do Things

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) blamed President Joe Biden for the bombings at the Kabul airport and argued that the attacks were the expected result of concentrating all the evacuation efforts at the Kabul airport after giving up the air base in Bagram.

Green said, “Absolutely, this is what we would have expected to happen. They concentrated the entire force into one single location as opposed to using multiple sites to [exit] from. And so, the enemy gets to concentrate itself, and that means all the terrorists — the multinational terrorist organizations are incredibly well-organized despite the fact that Trump destroyed ISIS in Syria and Iraq, they’re still very, very well-organized. They’re all merging into Afghanistan around that Kabul airport.”

He added, “If you were planning on how to screw it up, this is exactly how you’d plan to do it, the way this administration has done it. And I put the blame on Joe Biden. Because he’s the one setting the troop caps that led to the generals basically saying, well, there’s no way we can man Bagram with 600 Marines so we have to collapse into the small perimeter airfield in Kabul.”

