GOP Rep. Mast on Blinken Pledging Diplomatic Mission in Afghanistan: We Couldn’t Do That When We Had Troops on Ground

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) responded to Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s pledge that the United States will conduct a diplomatic mission in Afghanistan now that military forces have been withdrawn from the country by stating that the U.S. couldn’t conduct diplomatic efforts when it had a military force on the ground in Afghanistan.

Mast said, “Number one…they’re going to continue diplomacy, when they couldn’t even conduct diplomacy when they had military on the ground. That’s number one. Number two, probably the most dire thing that I heard him say was this: That the Taliban made a commitment to not allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven.”

