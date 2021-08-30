McCarthy Slams Pelosi for Standing with Biden Afghanistan Policy — ‘It Is Disgusting’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday tore into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for supporting President Joe Biden’s withdrawal out of Afghanistan.

McCarthy, on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” questioned how Biden could knowingly leave Americans behind in Afghanistan and why Pelosi won’t call Congress into session to extend the August 31 evacuation deadline. He emphasized the importance of getting every American out of Afghanistan amid the Taliban’s takeover.

“Every crisis that has come before this administration they’ve failed,” McCarthy outlined. “Remember, the first crisis was the border, and how was it created? Not by legislation but by executive order. On the moment he was sworn in, he stopped the wall. So, we’re paying people not to build the wall. He gave the option to allow people coming into this country. We have had more than a million people come here illegally already. We have caught people on the terrorist watch list. Fentanyl has increased by more than 300%. So, Americans are dying because of that. We watched the cartels become stronger throughout this border, more wealthy at the same time. And what did this president do? He first yelled at the press to say it wasn’t a crisis. He then ignored it and then passed it off to the vice president, who would not tour it or go to it.”

“Now, we have a crisis in the Middle East, and the president gets asked a question two days before we’re leaving and says I will not answer questions about Afghanistan,” he continued. “He goes before the American public, and every bit of that we can no longer trust. And now we’re finding out that somewhere beforehand. They said they did not need Kabul, that the Taliban could enter it? How many Americans, and where did we ever think that an American president would make a decision knowingly leaving Americans behind? It is disgusting.”

