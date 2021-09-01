Fmr. Interpreter: Others Who Helped U.S. and Are Still in Afghanistan ‘Haven’t Received Anything’ from State Department

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” former Afghan interpreter Abdul Rashid Shirzad said that the people he knows who helped the U.S. and are still in Afghanistan “haven’t received anything from the U.S. Department of State.” And that these people applied for SIVs, but “didn’t get any answer from the U.S. embassy or the U.S. Department of State.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “How many people who helped the United States that you know and who are still in Afghanistan, how many of them have heard from the State Department about being helped to get out?”

Shirzad responded, “We were around 700 people in one group, we had a Telegram group…just I got out, just I made it. The other ones, they’re still left behind.”

Cuomo then asked, “Have they heard from the United States government in the last few days?”

Shirzad answered, “No, they didn’t. That’s their concern…they haven’t received anything from the U.S. Department of State.”

Shirzad added, “They all applied for SIVs, but they didn’t get any answer from the U.S. embassy or the U.S. Department of State.”

