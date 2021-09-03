GOP Rep. Meijer: Biden Admin Participating in ‘Ongoing Deception’ About Conditions in Afghanistan

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) highlighted the “lies” by President Joe Biden and his administration regarding the perception of the conditions in Afghanistan.

Meijer, who recently took an unannounced trip with colleague Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) to see the conditions in Afghanistan firsthand, said there have been “ongoing deception for far too long” about what is going on in Afghanistan.

“Well, we had many layers of lies, right?” Meijers began. “You obviously most recently have the president who is lying about any number of things from the relationship between the Haqqani Network and the Taliban to whether or not there is al Qaeda that’s present in Afghanistan to the spokesperson saying that Americans are not stranded, that they can get to the airport and that the Taliban aren’t harassing them, all of which are false.”

“The broader issue, though, is just how long the lies have been going on in terms of the progress of the war, even up until recently with President Biden trying to tell former Afghan President Ghani to lie about the status of those forces to try to boost up his troop morale. So, this has just been an ongoing deception for far too long,” he added.

